× Texas license plate sells for $34,500

Austin, TX – The low single digit lucky number “8” sold at a Texas license plate auction for $34,500, making it the 2nd highest selling plate in Texas.

Texans have bought more than 345,000 My Plates since November 2009, putting more than $62 Million in the state general revenue fund.

MyPlates.com, the state’s vendor for marketing specialty and personalized license plates in Texas, conducted the auction that resulted in $78,000 in sales and $46,728 going to the state of Texas’ general fund.

The plate 12THMAN still holds the honor as the most expensive selling for $115,000 in 2013. The other lots that sold included the lowest number offered, “3”, selling for $33,000 making it the 3rd highest plate sold in Texas, and the only single letter plate offered in this auction, “J” selling for $10,500.

The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights or gift it to a family member or friend, making it transferable means it has the option of being an investment.

The winning bidders of these rare license plate messages, “3”, “8” and “J” now own the right to their plate pattern for 5 years, with first dibs on renewing it at the state’s everyday pricing.

My Plates has announced that their next event will be their “Great Plate Auction” where 50 different license plate messages will be offered to the market including some never before released 7-letter messages, some previously reserved messages as well as two and single character plate patterns.

To find out more information about the auction, simply visit My Plates home page or visit www.myplates.com/auction.