“Thank you for praying for me,” Oklahoma boy hit by car gets to go home from hospital

OWASSO, Okla. – A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy who was hit by a car earlier this month was able to go home from the hospital!

On February 5, Ben DoBoer was walking with his mom and sibling in the parking lot of a grocery store, when his mom spotted a woman in a parked car having trouble.

His mother took Ben and his sibling around the front of the car, and at that same time, the driver accidentally hit the gas, hitting Ben.

“My understanding is, the tires did go right over his chest,” said Pastor Jim Stevenson.

Ben lost his right lung in the accident and also suffered injuries to his other lung and heart.

He was then flown to an Arkansas hospital where they had special equipment he needed.

Now, weeks later, Ben continues to improve and is walking again and eating more.

On February 26, Ben’s family said he was discharged from the hospital and was able to go home!

In a Facebook video, Ben thanked everyone for praying for his recovery.

A gofundme has been created to help Ben’s family with medical expenses.