× Thunder Escape Dallas With Overtime Win Over Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 15-point first half lead and beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-110 in overtime on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Russell Westbrook scored nine of his game high 30 points in the overtime period to lead OKC to the win to even their four-game season series with the Mavs.

Westbrook had a tough shooting night, missing all five three-point attempts and going 11-for-25 overall from the field.

Paul George had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who outrebounded Dallas by 20.

Jerami Grant and Carmelo Anthony added 12 points each, while Raymond Felton had 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

The Thunder had 22 turnovers, which helped Dallas get back in the game and take the lead.

The Thunder improved to 36-27 on the season, and continue their three-game road trip on Friday at Phoenix at 8:00 pm.