UCO Police looking for man accused of inappropriately engaging with women

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are looking for a man who is accused of inappropriately engaging with women at the University of Central Oklahoma.

On February 28, an unidentified man approached multiple women in Chambers Library, and outside of the Education Building, and was seeking to engage them in sexual-related conversation.

Police say in one case, the man is reported to have hugged and kissed one woman against her will.

The man is described as a Caucasian male, in his early to mid-20s, slender build, average height, with no facial hair.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a plaid button-up shirt, light gray and white with two front pockets, a red “Oklahoma” baseball-style cap with a black-colored visor with a sticker on top, a black undershirt (t-shirt), blue jeans, and brown shoes (not athletic shoes).

Police say he used the name “Travis.”

If you have any information, call UCO Police immediately at 405-974-2345.