× Walmart raising age restriction to 21 for purchase of firearms, ammunition

Walmart has announced they are raising the age for those who want to purchase firearms and ammunition to 21.

“In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change,” Walmart announced.

In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15.

Walmart does not sell handguns, except in Alaska, where they feel they “should continue to offer them to our customers.”

They also do not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories.

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.

We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.”

Click here to read more.