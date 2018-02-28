Watch: Firefighters rescue mother, children from apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas – It was a dramatic moment caught on camera.

On Monday morning, firefighters were called to a the Cornerstone Village Apartments after they received several reports of a fire in one of the buildings.

Neighbors ran from unit to unit, trying to wake up sleeping residents and alert them to the encroaching flames.

When firefighters arrived, they learned a woman and her three children were trapped in an upstairs unit.

“We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went,” Margaret Williams told KTRK.

Williams soon learned that the flames were blocking their way out of the apartment.

Amazingly, firefighters set up a ladder to their balcony and quickly grabbed each child and rushed them to safety.

Shortly after everyone was safe, the roof collapsed.

Firefighters were also able to rescue a puppy that was trapped inside one burning unit, and reunite it with its owner.

In all, 16 units were destroyed and one building collapsed from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.