Watch: Police K9 makes running leap to stop chase suspect

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A police K9’s quick actions to stop a wanted man are getting a lot of attention.

On Monday night, Santa Ana police attempted to pull over a black GMC pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Antonio Padilla, Jr. after he allegedly tried to run over an officer during a traffic stop earlier in the month.

Instead of stopping, Padilla led officers on a chase where he ran red lights and sideswiped cars. At one point, he even pulled a woman out of her SUV and took off.

When Padilla finally crashed that car, he took off on foot toward an industrial complex. Although officers were quite a ways behind him, he had no idea 8-year-old Puskas, a Dutch shepherd, was on his tail.

In fact, Puskas was running with such speed that the force he used to tackle Padilla actually knocked out several of his front teeth, according to NBC Los Angeles.

On Tuesday afternoon, Puskas had to have surgery on his jaw but is expected to make a speedy recovery.