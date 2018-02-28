Woman suffers two back-to-back tragedies, surprised with generous gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Roseanna Crabtree manages a loan company in southwest Oklahoma City.

Often times, people go in seeking loans to feed their families, so Crabtree will give them her own food or send them to a food pantry.

"Whatever she has, she gives - and she goes without sometimes," said Suzan Fuller. “I just love her. I think she’s kind. She always gives, gives, gives.”

Fuller works for Crabtree and has seen her boss go through more than her fair share of heartache lately.

Crabtree spent weeks organizing a benefit to help pay medical expenses for her family’s long-time friend, 49-year-old Jose Algarin, who had suffered a series of strokes.

In one night, Crabtree’s family managed to raise more than $3,500.

Sadly, Algarin ended up passing away, so Crabtree and others raised another $1,000 for his memorial service.

Just one week earlier, a faulty power strip caused a fire at Crabtree’s house, destroying her son’s room.

The family has been living in a hotel for months while their home is restored, but they hope to move back home by the end of the week.

"I wish I could do something for her. I can't stand seeing her like that," Fuller said.

So, Fuller did do something – she nominated Crabtree for 'Pay it 4Ward.'

First Fidelity Bank gave her $400 to present to Crabtree for her kind deeds toward others.

“Thank you so much!” Crabtree said. "It's what we do as people, we help each other out. When someone's down, you help them, even if you're going through your own hard times."

To nominate someone for 'Pay it 4Ward,' click here.

