1 of 2 men arrested following Oklahoma City home invasion, rape

OKLAHOMA CITY - One of two men accused in a violent home invasion and rape in Oklahoma City has been arrested.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, a woman was returning home to the Lakeside Village apartment complex in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd. after dropping off her children at school when she noticed the men in the parking lot.

According to a police report, the victim noticed a man outside her apartment who "had a droopy right eye." She told police "the subject told her she looked good as she walked up to her apartment."

Sometime later, she heard a knock on her door and a voice saying, "Heys (sic) it D from downstairs, can you jump my car?"

The woman told her husband she was going to help but, when she opened the door, a man put a gun under her chin and told her to get back into her apartment.

The victim told officers the suspect hit her in the back of the head with his pistol, forced her into the bathroom of the apartment and raped her.

The victim said, meanwhile, she heard gunshots coming from another room where the other suspect and her husband were.

"The male was shot multiple times. He is expected to survive," said MSgt. Gary knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "At the time, there was not a definitive suspect description. However, the victims were able to give us enough information for us to put together composite sketches."

Early Thursday morning, police arrested the suspect with the "droopy eye," Estevon Martin, near S.W. 49th and Independence.

"He was booked in or will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on numerous charges including first-degree burglary," Knight said.

Police are still searching for the other suspect.

He is described as ​a black male, dark-skinned, mid-to-late 20s, 5'7" and 150 lbs with skinny dreadlocks down to the shoulder​.

If you recognize him or have information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.