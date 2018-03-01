4 our vets: Oklahoma veterans share their stories with younger generations

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the greatest gifts veterans can give to others is sharing their stories and experiences, and a program with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is giving veterans an outlet to do just that.

The Norman Veterans Center Military Panel allows residents at the Norman center to visit schools to talk about their experiences in the military.

The panel allows veterans to tell their stories, and educates young people on their sacrifices.

The group goes to schools, colleges, community centers and companies.

For more information, call the Norman Veterans Center at (405) 360-5600.

Also, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.