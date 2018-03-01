A Painting Obsession: The ever changing art of Regina Murphy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- The idea of what heaven might look like is really a subjective notion, much like art itself

Everyone has a different vision.

But Regina Murphy's heaven is going to need a lot of wet paint and blank canvasses.

"I'm very prolific," she says. "I paint fast. I always have, and I create a lot."

She never really painted at all until her daughter went to college to study art.

They started painting together and then Regina just took off, painting whenever she could.

"I gave up my sewing and needle arts," she recalls, "And everything else just to paint."

At the age of 96, she still show up at Studio Six in the Paseo District Tuesday through Saturday, four hours a day.

Her current goal is to produce a painting every week.

She sits at her easel and chuckles, "Who knows. I let it go where it wants to."

Murphy's art crowds her work space inside what used to be a filling station on 30th Street.

Just like Leaden, Unleaded, High Octane or low, Murphy still has a good blend of different styles she's gone through over the years; from still life, to landscapes, rocks to trees.

"It sounds like you enjoy the work," remarks a gallery visitor. "You just like to stay busy?"

"I do," she replies. "I think that's the answer to longevity, I believe, is having interests."

She only stopped painting for one period.

That break occurred when one of her 3 daughters took sick.

It might have been out of grief or maybe she just wanted to move on from figurative painting, but Regina started painting abstracts and got comfortable enough to explore the genre.

If those shapes look like a bird to you that's fine, she says.

Her heaven on earth already has lots of wet paint and ready brushes, and she still has lots of ideas going forward.

The Studio Six Gallery sits on the corner of 30th Street and Paseo in Oklahoma City.

They are one of several galleries participating in the First Friday art walk March 2, 2018.

For more information on the art walk go to http://www.thepaseo.org/paseo-first-friday-gallery-walk/