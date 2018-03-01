Employees upset as local cafeteria suddenly closes for good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - For the first time in decades, there are no cafeterias open in Oklahoma City.

This comes as the Luby's in The Village suddenly closed its doors for good on Wednesday night.

Employees said they were not given warning.

"All these people that have worked here for 16, 17 years, they only told us the day before that we have no job, and I think that's sad," said now-former employee Tammy Calhoun.

A sign on the building read "now hiring," but that couldn't be further from the truth as upset now-former employees headed to their cars after a closed-door meeting.

"All we got was a piece of paper," Calhoun said. "That's it. Not nothing."

Josh Bailey worked as a line server and said he didn't find out the restaurant was closing until its final night of business.

But, he said he had a suspicion when shipments of new food never came in.

"I started thinking, well, what would that mean?" Bailey said. "Either something happened to the truck or they are letting us run out of food. Turns out, they were letting us run out of food."

He said, because of this, some patrons weren't even able to enjoy their favorite meal one last time.

"It was really depressing having to work that last day because all the customers, we had to keep telling them, 'I'm sorry, we're out of all of our food because we're closing,'" Bailey said.

He said he feels bad for the loyal patrons.

"We had people that had been eating here since the '80s and '90s," Bailey said. "I remember eating here in 1991. I know how old this store is. I remember eating here when I was a kid!"

Now, he has to figure out what he'll do next.

"The biggest kick in the teeth is no severance unless you've worked for more than a year," Bailey said.

"We are no longer employed," Calhoun said. "Sad."

We reached out to Luby's corporate offices but have yet to hear back.

This was the last Luby's in Oklahoma.

The Houston-based company has 42 locations in Texas and one in Jackson, Mississippi.

