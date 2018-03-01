Equifax finds additional 2.4 million Americans impacted by 2017 breach

NEW YORK – Hackers who targeted a credit reporting agency last year may have accessed information from more Americans than previously thought.

Last year, Equifax announced that a security breach released information of approximately 145.5 million customers including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and possibly even driver’s license numbers.

In a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper reports that hackers also accessed records that included data like tax identification numbers, email addresses and additional driver’s license information.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29, and believe the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July.

Now, it seems that the hack may have affected more customers than previously thought.

Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by the breach, but had less of their personal information stolen.

According to the Associated Press, the company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver’s license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted.

Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

The company recently extended the deadline for consumers to put a free freeze on their Equifax credit file until June 30, 2018.