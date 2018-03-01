Former Okarche reserve officer accused in Oklahoma City road rage case; allegedly pointed gun at couple, kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a now-former Okarche police officer, who allegedly pointed a gun at a couple, while children were in the car.

According to police reports and court filings, the couple told police they were driving near N. Drexel and N.W. 23rd in Oklahoma City around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 when a Dodge stopped in the roadway to back into the driveway of a home.

The victim, who was driving with his girlfriend and children on the way home from daycare, told police he honked his horn at the driver of the Dodge and drove around the vehicle to avoid it.

That’s when, according to police reports and a search warrant affidavit, the driver of the Dodge flipped the couple off, to which the man’s girlfriend “in turn, raised her middle finger at (the suspect) in defiance.”

After driving away, westbound on N.W. 23rd, the victim says he and his girlfriend noticed the driver of the Dodge was following them. The man says he stopped his car to tell the driver of the Dodge he had honked at him, just as a warning.

That’s when it’s alleged the suspect, wearing a black hat and a tactical-style jacket, according to court documents, pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the couple, with two children, ages 11 and 5, in the backseat.

"One person was honking at the other, to let them know they’re waiting to get by," said MSgt. Gary Knight, withe the Oklahoma City Police Department "And for whatever reason, tempers flared and a gun ended up being produced."

When the boyfriend told the suspect that "we have kids in here," the suspect took off westbound. The couple tried to tail the suspect’s car, but couldn’t in the icy road conditions, and lost the car in a neighborhood.

The couple then called police.

However, the next morning, the boyfriend was back near N. Drexel and N.W. 23rd when he spotted the Dodge in the driveway of a home off of N.W. 23rd and called police. While there with police, the suspect backed an Okarche Police Department vehicle in the driveway.

"(The victim) called for the officer to come out to the scene," said Knight. "(The officer) spoke with the driver, who denied being the person driving at the time."

When the officer spoke with the suspect, an Okarche reserve officer, he said the Dodge belonged to his girlfriend and that he works nights and was asleep when the alleged gun brandishing happened the day before.

The victims were shown a photo lineup, separately, and recognized the suspect as the one who pointed the gun at them, according to a search warrant affidavit. News 4 is not naming the former officer as he has not been charged in the case.

Police seized four semi-automatic pistols, documents and an iPhone from the suspect’s home, according to court records.

Okarche Police Chief Mark Sterling tells News 4 the officer resigned from his reserve officer position with the police department Wednesday, turning in his uniform and badge.

Irven Box, an attorney for the suspect, said he is waiting on police reports and witness statements from police when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

"I do represent him and am trying to gather information about the investigation," Box said, declining to speak on camera about the case at this time. "All I know is what my client told me."