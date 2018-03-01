× Made in Oklahoma: Scissortail Chopped Salad

This chopped salad from Made In Oklahoma is your first taste of spring – fresh, green and bright. The tangy Italian dressing adds great flavor. Since it’s best made in advance, it’s perfect for a family dinner or potluck. Make it the day before to let the flavors come together.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

¾ cup grape tomatoes, halved

2 peeled carrots, finely diced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

1 small cucumber, peeled and finely diced

4 green onions, finely sliced

8-ounce package J-M button or cremini mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Dressing

2 tablespoons sugar

1 pound Scissortail Farms salad greens

Directions: