Made in Oklahoma: Scissortail Chopped Salad

Posted 4:49 pm, March 1, 2018, by

This chopped salad from Made In Oklahoma  is your first taste of spring – fresh, green and bright. The tangy Italian dressing adds great flavor. Since it’s best made in advance, it’s perfect for a family dinner or potluck. Make it the day before to let the flavors come together.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

¾ cup grape tomatoes, halved

2 peeled carrots, finely diced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

1 small cucumber, peeled and finely diced

4 green onions, finely sliced

8-ounce package J-M button or cremini mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Dressing

2 tablespoons sugar

1 pound Scissortail Farms salad greens

 

Directions:

  1. Place all chopped ingredients and sliced J-M mushrooms into a covered bowl. Add dressing and sugar. Cover bowl with lid, and shake.  This recipe is best when it has set in the dressing overnight. Try shaking it a few times while it’s setting. Serve over a bed of Scissortail Farms assorted greens.