Made in Oklahoma: Scissortail Chopped Salad
This chopped salad from Made In Oklahoma is your first taste of spring – fresh, green and bright. The tangy Italian dressing adds great flavor. Since it’s best made in advance, it’s perfect for a family dinner or potluck. Make it the day before to let the flavors come together.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
¾ cup grape tomatoes, halved
2 peeled carrots, finely diced
2 stalks celery, finely diced
1 small cucumber, peeled and finely diced
4 green onions, finely sliced
8-ounce package J-M button or cremini mushrooms, sliced thinly
1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Dressing
2 tablespoons sugar
1 pound Scissortail Farms salad greens
Directions:
-
Place all chopped ingredients and sliced J-M mushrooms into a covered bowl. Add dressing and sugar. Cover bowl with lid, and shake. This recipe is best when it has set in the dressing overnight. Try shaking it a few times while it’s setting. Serve over a bed of Scissortail Farms assorted greens.