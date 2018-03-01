Man shot after allegedly trying to rob liquor store is booked into jail

TULSA, Okla. –Authorities say a man who was shot multiple times while allegedly trying to rob a liquor store has been booked into jail.

Last week, Tulsa police say 36-year-old Tyrone Lee walked into the Forest Acres Liquor store and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the mother and daughter who were working.

Surveillance video shows that Lee immediately goes to the register and grabs the cash. As he is walking out of the door, the family hit their security system, which is supposed to automatically lock all doors. In theory, the alleged thief would have been trapped between two glass doors.

“They were trying to trap him,” said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, with the Tulsa Police Department.

However, the interior door didn’t shut fast enough.

Officials say Lee was able to get back into the store and pointed the gun at the women. Lee didn’t know that one woman was armed, and she fired one shot at Watkins.

At that point, he tried to run out of the door again before realizing he was stuck. Police say he climbed through the glass door and back into the store.

“They shot him multiple times and he kept coming. He took the gun away and he pistol whipped the woman,” Watkins said.

Authorities say one of the victims was treated for minor injuries, while Lee was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Lee was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on 10 counts of robbery with a firearm.

His next court date is set for March 8.