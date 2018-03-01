OCU launches course that prepares students to run for office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With many calling for political action, not only across the state but across the nation, a university wants to equip citizens to do just that.

Oklahoma City University is launching a new course to prepare students to run for office. The course emphasizes leadership and public administration on a municipal level.

"This will be a state-wide effort to try to engage individuals interested in running for public office about, 'Well, what's involved in that?'" said Steve Agee, dean of the Meinders School of Business.

The university said it’s a non-partisan class that teaches students about various political positions and how to engage with voters.

It also prepares them for what to expect.

"Do they need to know about campaign finance law? Disclosure? Open meetings? Open records? Ethics?" Agee said.

Students on campus told us they believe the course will help empower their generation.

"Having some training before you even set your foot in the door in the office or before you even get on that campaign trail, I think is absolutely phenomenal," said Evan Judeman."

"I think a class like this would really help to cultivate those ideas into a constructive outreach program and be able to distribute them to the community," said Chandler Hardy.

The class begins in September. There will also be a course on what it takes to be on a school board.