Oklahoma students bring ancient technology to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - History comes to life at Clinton High School.

Some industrious students in Debbie Carlisle’s English class built something out of the ancient past while studying Greek mythology.

“We studied the Trojan War, and we talked about how that battle happened, what kind of weaponry they would’ve had. And, the catapult or the trebuchet was one of those weapons,” said Carlisle, a Clinton teacher.

It was part of an assignment that turned into a jumbo-sized project.

“The trebuchet uses a counterweight right here. Whenever you release it, the release mechanism, the trebuchet weight is all free-weight, it swings it and it’s just momentum pushing it forward,” said Trey Newcomb, a Clinton freshman.

While using their engineering skills, the creative students also learned an important lesson about working together.

“Trey came up with a lot of ideas. Hudson helped cut a lot of the stuff. And, I did a lot of bolting and screwing together,” said Matt Zurline, also a freshman.

"We were a hair away from getting on each other's nerves," said Hudon Powell, who worked on the project too.

"We got into a lot of arguments," said Matt Zurline.

“We just stopped and just chilled. And, we were like, we’d think about it for a second, took a break and then we’d go back to building,” Powell said.

Principal Mark Moring said the students at his school are also innovators.

“They’re actually creating things and being problem solvers on it," he said. "So, when they’re getting out of the classrooms and realizing how what they’re learning has real-world applications.”

And, when the trebuchet team prepared to launch a jug of colored water to see how far it would go, the whole school turned out to watch.

OERB sponsors 'What's Right with Our Schools' and recognizes the innovative thinking of the Clinton High School students.

“On behalf of the OERB, we want to thank you and congratulate you for your successful STEM project, your catapult project and also thank you and congratulate you for the $600 you won for your school,” said Cheryl Standage with OERB.

Bringing ancient history to life at Clinton High School is another great example of 'What’s Right With Our Schools.'

If you have a positive story about education in Oklahoma, share it with us here.