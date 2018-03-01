One of the men accused in violent home invasion, rape in Oklahoma City has been arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One of the men accused in a violent home invasion and rape in Oklahoma City has been arrested.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, a woman was returning home to the Lakeside Village apartment complex in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd. after dropping off her children at school when she noticed two men in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the men told her they were having car issues, which is when she went to find her husband.

"The two men were standing at the door, actually forced their way in," Knight said. "Both people were assaulted, the male and the female were assaulted. The male was shot multiple times."

Officials said the female victim was also raped.

After shooting the male victim, the two suspects left the scene.

The woman then drove her husband to a local hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to survive.

On Wednesday, police released sketches of the two suspects:

Suspect One:

Black male, dark-skinned, mid-to-late 20s, 5'7", 150lbs, skinny dreadlocks down to the shoulder

Suspect Two:

Black male, light-skinned, mid 20s, 5'8", 155lbs, right eye described as being "lazy" or possibly blind in the right eye, slight mustache

Thursday morning, one of the men accused in the violent home invasion and rape was taken into custody.

Police tracked Estevon Martin, 21, to his mother's house near S.W. 49th and Independence.

Officials say Martin ran when he saw police.

With the help of ground units, Air One and canines, police were able to find him in a nearby backyard.

Martin is now in custody.

Police are still searching for the other suspect in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call Oklahoma City police immediately at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.