One person shot by police during domestic disturbance call on the city’s south side

OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been shot by Oklahoma City police responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday evening on the city's south side.

Police received the call shortly after 6 p.m. for an incident involving a man beating a woman at a home in the 00-40 block of Corona Drive, near S.E. 89th and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect wasn't at the home but found in the backyard of a home across the street.

"They went into the backyard to the residence across the street, and they located the suspect," said Oklahoma City police Capt. Bo Mathews. "The suspect came at them. He had a knife in his hand. They ordered him to drop it, and then they shot him and one person used the taser."

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. The woman was injured, but police "don't know the severity" of her injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. The homicide unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, is handling the case.

"It’s early in the investigation. We don’t know how many shots were fired. We don’t know who shot first, the taser or the officer with the gun," Mathews said.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in a week.

"I think last year we had eight or nine officer-involved shootings. So, if you're looking at, we've had three in a short time, it is unique," Mathews said. "The only concerning part about it is that people continue to confront police officers with weapons. In all three of these cases that have happened, they've been confronted with weapons, and that's concerning. That's something that hopefully we don't see in the future. But, right now, there does seem to be a trend."