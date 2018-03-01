× Three Del City middle school students in custody following threat

DEL CITY, Okla. – Three Del City middle school students are in custody following a threat of a possible shooting.

On February 28th, around 1:45 p.m., police officers were alerted to a threat of a possible shooting at Kerr Middle School.

Officials say a note was found by a student in the hallway stating someone was going to shoot students and set a fire later that day.

Police officers patrolled the area throughout the rest of the day and parents were allowed to pick up their children early.

Later that evening, the student who found the note confessed to their parent that they were actually the person who wrote it.

Thursday morning, that student’s parent notified school administration of what happened.

The student was arrested and taken to the Del City Police Department where they claimed two other students were also involved

Police said the student said they didn’t expect the type of response and didn’t realize how serious it was, adding they only meant it as a prank.

The student also reportedly told police officers they got the idea from watching school shooting pranks on YouTube.

All three students are in police custody and are expected to be charged with making a terroristic hoax, which is a felony.

Officials are not releasing the students’ names due to them being juveniles.