4 your garden: Windowsill gardening

Even if you live in an apartment, you can still grow herbs, blooming bulbs and other garden beauties right in your kitchen windowsill.
Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with some beautiful ideas for windowsill gardening!
- Shade-loving herbs like dill, parsley and chives are good options for growing indoors
- Buy bulbs forced and ready to bloom from your garden center and pot them up in your own style
- Consider cactus and succulents that like bright light, but not full sun
- Small fern and shade loving ivies are always a good choice