Authorities identify man shot by Oklahoma City police officer while responding to domestic disturbance call

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have identified the man shot by an Oklahoma City police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police received a call shortly after 6:00 p.m. for an incident involving a man beating a woman at a home on Corona Drive, near SE 89th and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect wasn't at the home, but found in the backyard of a home across the street.

"They went into the backyard to the residence across the street and they located the suspect," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews. "The suspect came at them, he had a knife in his hand. They ordered him to drop it and then they shot him and one person used the taser."

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer Andy Tschetter, who fired his gun, and Officer Jose Gutierrez, who used his taser.

Police say the man, identified as Jonathan Patrick Boyd, 40, was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown; however, officials say Boyd is "recovering from his injuries."

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. The homicide unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, is handling the case.

"It’s early in the investigation, we don’t know how many shots were fired, we don’t know who shot first, the taser or the officer with the gun," Mathews said.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in a week.

"I think last year we had eight or nine officer involved shootings. So, if you're looking at, we've had three in a short time, it is unique," said Mathews.

"The only concerning part about it is that people continue to confront police officers with weapons. In all three of these cases that have happened, they've been confronted with weapons and that's concerning. That's something that hopefully we don't see in the future. But, right now, there does seem to be a trend."