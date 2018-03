Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament started on Friday at Chesapeake Arena, but the two teams from Oklahoma won't play until Saturday's quarterfinals.

Oklahoma starts the day by facing TCU at 11:00 am, while Oklahoma State meets West Virginia in the last game of the day at about 8:30 pm.

OU split two games with TCU, with both teams winning at home, while OSU swept the Mountaineers.