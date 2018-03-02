Carrie Underwood debuts powerful new video for latest single

Carrie Underwood has debuted a powerful new video for her latest single.

Country music star Carrie Underwood has had several hit singles throughout her career, and she is also the voice behind the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme song.

During the Super Bowl earlier this year, Underwood premiered her new song, ‘The Champion’ which also features rapper Ludacris.

Underwood co-wrote the song with Ludacris and songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano.

It reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 10 countries – including the United States, Today reports.

Now, the 34-year-old has released the dramatic new video for the smash single.

The video features historic moments and footage highlighting both professional sports stars and everyday champions.