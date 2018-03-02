Here is the link for the details on the Oyster Fry!
Frederick’s Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show
-
‘I’m sick:’ man flagged down police to tell them he sexually assaulted a child
-
NASA says ‘fireball’ that shook Washington coast about the size of minivan
-
Taco Bell is adding fries to its menu
-
‘Fixer Upper’ star Clint Harp to be at Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show
-
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters, officials say
-
-
Former Oklahoma cop charged with stealing Fentanyl patches from nursing home residents
-
Chemical found in McDonald’s fries may be cure for baldness, study finds
-
Carrie Underwood doesn’t reveal much in first selfie after serious fall
-
Man trashes police station lobby during rampage captured on video
-
Oklahoma Mission of Mercy bringing free dental care to residents in Durant
-
-
Chip and Joanna Gaines ready to launch new ‘Fixer Upper’ series
-
Local boy’s struggle with dyslexia inspires him to encourage others
-
“This is definitely something we’ve never seen before,” Dozens of tires stolen from Norman dealership