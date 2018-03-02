Police: Chase suspect hit construction worker, leads officers on manhunt

Extreme fire danger expected for several days

LUTHER, Okla.- Several law enforcement agencies were called to an area near Luther following a reported manhunt on Friday.

Officials say it all started around 8 a.m. on Friday when Luther Police Chief David Randall went to pull over a car that was weaving in-and-out of traffic. Randall tells News 4 that the alleged suspect started speeding and hit a construction worker on Hwy 66.

The worker was rushed to a hospital, but is expected to be OK.

At that point, the alleged suspect jumped out of his car and ran from the scene.

Luther Public Schools sent out an alert to parents to warn them about the situation that was unfolding nearby. However, they say school will proceed as normal and no campuses are in danger.

Officers with the Wellston Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Luther Police Department and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the manhunt.

 

Randall says the suspect attempted to break into a home near Pottawatomie Rd. and CR 206, but later ran off.

Officers and K9s are attempting to track him.

He is described as a black male, weighing 150 to 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. If you see him, call 911 immediately.