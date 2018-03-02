Man arrested for allegedly impersonating officer during con scheme

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say they have arrested a man who is accused of impersonating a police officer as part of a con game.

Officials say Barry Lloyd Baker, Jr. has served multiple prison sentences for a variety of crimes and is currently on probation.

Last month, Baker allegedly had a friend pawn his iPhones at an ecoATM, and then called the company, pretending to a Tulsa police officer. According to FOX 23, Baker claimed that the phone was stolen from his squad car and should be returned.

Police say the company agreed to return the phone, and Baker gave them the address of the Mingo Valley Police Department.

When a package addressed to Baker arrived at the department, officials opened the package since there was no “Officer Baker” at the station. Inside the package, police found the phone full of photos of Baker.