New testing for downtown building gives the all clear from a contagious bacteria

OKLAHOMA CITY- New testing conducted on a downtown Oklahoma City building has cleared it from the presence of Legionella bacteria.

In February KFOR was told by sources that at least six employees who worked inside the Robinson Renaissance Building in downtown had tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

At the time, News 4 was presented with lab results, showing the bacteria in one of the building’s cooling systems.

KFOR has been given new information about extensive testing that has taken place since we first obtained the original information.

Lab results from a separate lab shows the building does not have any Legionella bacteria.

KFOR has also learned regular screenings of the building’s cooling tower will be added to the maintenance schedule so any potential problems can be identified early.