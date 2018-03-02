× Officials: I-35 being repaved near Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may be caught off-guard by a construction project on a busy highway.

While the I-235 project is what most people are talking about, there’s another construction area that could affect your weekend commute.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation tell KFOR that I-35 between 122nd and Second St. in Edmond is being repaved.

“Pavement projects are ones we try to do and they’re very big this time of the year for the season. We’ve already started one on I-35 between 122nd at Frontier City on the I -35 lanes to Edmond at 2nd St. Anyone who drives that area sees the potholes right there, or I should say rough conditions of the pavement, and this will eliminate that,” said Terri Angier, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The street will be narrowed to one lane on the weekends, and could also impact some weeknights as well.

“This is night work in an effort to not cause too much traffic problems in the day when people are commuting, but once it’s done it will be very smooth and we’re excited about that,” said Angier.