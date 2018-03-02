OG&E crews return home after restoring power to parts of Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A group of Oklahomans who were helping storm victims in Puerto Rico are now back home.

After Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in September, the island was devastated with flooding and strong winds.

For months, over 3 million people were left in the dark without electricity after the Category 4 hurricane destroyed the island’s power grid.

In December, crews from an Oklahoma company announced that they would be making their way to the island to help restore power to the thousands of homes that were still living without electricity.

OG&E says 50 trucks were loaded onto a barge and traveled the 1,900 miles to Puerto Rico where a group of crew members began working to restore power to the island on Jan. 22.

Last month, a second wave of crews headed to the island.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"They are so grateful. As you are trying to restore their power, they are just overwhelmed with joy. They can't believe we've come to help them. They are overwhelmed. Their attitude is just great. They cook us meals, they honk their horns when the lights come on, they have been without power for 140 days plus, so they are pretty excited," Terry Garrett, with OG&E, told News 4.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, a group of OG&E linemen who were helping on the island arrived back on home soil.

The crew has spent the past 40 days helping restore power to residents across Puerto Rico.

OG&E says their big orange trucks will also begin a 12-day journey home on Saturday.