Oklahoma mom speaks out after intoxicated man goes into high school

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is speaking out after an intruder is able to make his way into her son’s high school.

About three weeks ago, school officials at Union High School say a staff member left a door propped open and an intoxicated man was able to make his way into the school.

Rita Higgs tells KJRH that her son, Brnadon, saw the intruder and knew he didn’t belong inside the school. He says the man started talking to him and walked toward him with a jacket wrapped around his warm.

“He grabbed the coat off his arm, he realized it wasn’t a gun, and then he started walking toward him to make him leave out of the room,” Higgs said.

As the man was walking down the hallway, he was removed from the school campus.

“It was just scary. In my mind, I was just glad everybody was OK, and next time, don’t follow him out,” she said.

District officials tell KJRH that they have spoken with staff at the school and made it clear that no door should ever be propped open.