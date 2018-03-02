One more way scammers are trying to rip you off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Mary Edwards was minding her own business.

It seemed like a routine phone call from Chase bank.

She said, “There was a problem with the credit card.”

There was something supposedly wrong with Mary's Chase credit card.

She says when she told the scammer she didn’t have a Chase account, the woman politely thanked Mary and hung up.

The next morning, Mary was still convinced it was the real Chase Bank calling, but then worry started setting in.

She thought, 'What if someone was fraudulently trying to open a credit card in her name?'

That's when she thumbed through her caller ID to find the number the woman called her from and that number actually connected her to a real customer service rep from Chase Bank.

Anyone can use technology to disguise their number or text message to look like Chase Bank or any financial institution, company, or government agency.

Chase is aware of the scheme and reminds all of us it will never ask you for your PIN or password by calling you or sending you an email.

Mary said, “I think we have that obligation no matter what it is to speak out, to help others.”

Mary says the caller didn't have broken English and sounded like she could be her neighbor.

The challenging part is finding the suspects, since most of them are out the country, able to avoid prosecution.

It’s worth repeating.

Never give out or confirm your personal or financial information over the phone to someone who calls you first!

Hang up and call the bank institution or company to verify who's actually calling you.