Parents upset after police volunteers asked to leave Oklahoma school

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – A group of Oklahoma parents say a school district policy may be putting their children at risk.

Following a school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, there has been a lot of talk about school safety around the nation.

Earlier this week, a few officers from the Pawhuska Police Department volunteered their time to be a presence on the nearby school campus.

However, parents became concerned when those officers were asked to leave the school buildings.

“We’re failing our children. We’re seriously failing our children if we don’t have safety in place,” Jane Toland told KJRH.

Right now, parents say the Pawhuska School District does not have a school resource officer on campus, and they want more of a police presence at the school.

But authorities say that although the gesture was a nice thought, it is against policy.

City officials say police officers can only visit a campus if they’re called on by administration.

District leaders say they hope to have a plan for day-to-day safety options ready by next week.