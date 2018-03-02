“Please help me,” Man allegedly finds elderly patient wandering outside of metro rehab center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man says he’s furious after he says he found an elderly woman locked out of a rehab center.

“It’s unacceptable for this lady to be out at 10 o’clock at night in a house coat, no shoes, on her walker," said Bob Shriver.

He says on Wednesday, he was driving past Bellevue Health and Rehab Center around 10 p.m. when he saw the woman.

He quickly turned around.

“She had disappeared, so I went through the parking lot and I thought, ‘I’m going to pursue this and go around the corner,’ and saw that she had scooted around the corner with her little walker and she was going toward another door," he said.

He then approached the woman and called police.

“The only thing she said is, ‘I’m trying to get home. Don’t leave me. Please help me,’” said Shriver.

He says he tried to get the attention of the center’s staff, but the doors were locked. He says finally, a staff member came and let the woman in.

Administration at Bellevue told News 4 that safety is a top priority and they are aware of the situation. However, the employee also told us the woman exited the facility on her own and is now back inside and “happy.”

Shriver says he got a phone call from the facility.

“She said they were in a process of putting a procedure together to where this won’t happen again," he said.

Oklahoma Health Department records show minor complaints at the facility over the past few years, but nothing about patients wandering out of the facility.

Adult Protective Services confirms a complaint from Shriver was filed and the details have been turned over to the health department.