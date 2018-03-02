Police: Detectives connect man with 12 trailer thefts across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators say they have arrested a man in connection to a series of trailer thefts throughout the city.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were able to identify 35-year-old Bradley Durbin as a potential suspect following an increase in trailer thefts.

Authorities say that detectives were able to connect Durbin with 12 trailer thefts throughout Oklahoma City, and believe he may be connected with other cases.

Police arrested Durbin on a complaint of receiving stolen property.

Investigators say trailer owners should mark their trailers with some type of inconspicuous, unique marking or number to help identify their property in case it is ever stolen.

Also, if you have purchased a trailer from Durbin, police would like to speak with you.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.