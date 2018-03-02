“We’re definitely keeping an eye out,” Police searching for burglary suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police are searching for two people who were seen after a pair of burglaries in Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near N.W. 142nd and Morgan Rd. following a reported home burglary.

"We've been more careful, and making sure to set the alarm," Heidi Sherill told News 4.

Sherill says the home right across the street was targeted by thieves.

"They park in the garage, so they didn't notice their front door had been kicked in until they got in the house and then they called the police," Gerri Tatum, another neighbor, said.

The victims told Tatum the home was ransacked and several electronics were stolen.

"She said stuff was just strung everywhere and dirt on the floor, and they had to have the front door and frame replaced because the guy was apparently a big guy that could kick it in," Tatum said.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the alleged suspects leaving the scene in a black Dodge Caliber.

About a month later, a home a few miles away in Skyler's Court was also burglarized.

In that case, the suspect was wearing the same outfit and also got into a black Dodge Caliber when he left the scene.

"We know that a gun was taken in one of the burglaries and we're just asking for the public's help in identifying and locating these suspects," Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Neighbors are also hoping for a speedy arrest.

"We're definitely keeping an eye out," Sherill said. "I know the neighbors, we're looking out for each other so hopefully the man will be caught soon."

If you have information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (405)-235-7300.