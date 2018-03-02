× Sooners Beat Cyclones in Regular Season Finale

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team used a strong second half to pull away and beat Iowa State 81-60 on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Kameron McGusty had 18 points and Trae Young and Christian James added 15 points each to lead the Sooners to the win in the regular season finale.

Young had another tough shooting night, making just 5 of 19 from the field and 1 of 9 from three point range.

Iowa State had a bad shooting night as a team, making just 32 percent from the field, and 3-of-23 from three point range.

It was the final regular season home game for OU senior Khadeem Lattin, who had just one point, but became the Sooners’ career blocked shots leader, breaking the old record of Al Beal.

Lattin’s block started a fast break that led to a McGusty three-pointer early in the game.

The Sooners improved to 18-12 overall, 8-10 in Big 12 play.

OU’s next game will be in the Big 12 Tournament next week in Kansas City.

Oklahoma won’t know their seed until the Big 12 regular season finishes Saturday, but could be as high as the #6 seed and get a first round bye.