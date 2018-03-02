× Thunder Rally on the Road to Beat Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder avoided a fourth straight loss at Phoenix, coming from 12 points down to beat the Suns 124-116 on Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trailing by seven at halftime, the Thunder fell behind by double digits before chipping away at the deficit, scoring 37 points in the third quarter and trailing by just two headed into the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook led the way for OKC with 43 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Paul George scoring 20.

Carmelo Anthony had 14 points but made just 6 of 18 from the field.

Steven Adams and Jerami Grant added 11 points each.

Both teams had identical shooting numbers, going 46-for-96 for 47.9 percent from the field.

Both teams also made 11 3-pointers and both teams shot 72 percent from the free throw line.

The Thunder improved to 37-27 on the season.

They finish their three-game road trip on Saturday night at Portland at 9:00 pm.