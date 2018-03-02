× Two killed in shooting at Central Michigan University dormitory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Authorities say two people are dead after a gunman shot them at a campus dormitory at Central Michigan University.

On Friday morning, Central Michigan University announced that police were responding to campus after receiving reports of gunshots at Campbell Hall dormitory.

School officials later confirmed that two people were killed in the dormitory on campus.

“The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started as a domestic situation,” the university said on Twitter.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The gunman, who is described as a 19-year-old wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie, is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, and people are advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent.

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it’s also on lockdown.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, which has roughly 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.