Woman’s homicide remains unsolved nearly 10 years later

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman’s homicide remains unsolved nearly 10 years after it happened.

On August 31, 2008, the body of an unknown female was found buried south of the intersection of 120th and Alameda Street in Norman on Lake Thunderbird State Park property.

Much of her body was decomposed, however, her starburst moon tattoo was still visible.

An OSBI forensic artist performed a skull reconstruction to give the public an idea of what she looked like.

If you have any information, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.