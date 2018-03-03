6-year-old Oklahoma girl dies from her injuries after two-vehicle collision

BEGGS, Okla. – A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

Officials say it happened near Beggs, Oklahoma, just before 2 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the first vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, along with her passengers, a 32-year-old man, two 6-year-old girls, a 3-year-old girl, and a 13-month-old girl, was driving northbound on US 75 on the off ramp to SH16, when a collision occurred with the driver of another vehicle, a 17-year-old male, at the intersection of SH16 and US75.

The driver of the first vehicle, the 25-year-old woman, the 32-year-old male, and the 3-year-old girl were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released with trunk external and internal injuries.

The 13-month-old girl was transported to hospital in stable condition with trunk external and leg injuries.

A 6-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Another 6-year-old girl died at the hospital due to her injuries.

The 17-year-old driver had minor injuries and did not want treatment.

His passengers, a 16-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male also had minor injuries and did not want treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.