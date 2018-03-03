Both suspects in violent Oklahoma City home invasion, rape taken into custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department says two men who were allegedly involved in a violent home invasion and rape have been arrested.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, a woman was returning home in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd. after dropping off her children at school when she noticed two men in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the men told her they were having car issues, which is when she went to find her husband.

“The two men were standing at the door, actually forced their way in,” Knight said. “Both people were assaulted, the male and the female were assaulted. The male was shot multiple times.”

Officials said the female victim was also raped.

After shooting the male victim, the two suspects left the scene.

The woman then drove her husband to a local hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to survive.

Thursday morning, one of the men accused in the violent home invasion and rape was taken into custody.

Police tracked Estevon Martin, 21, to his mother’s house near S.W. 49th and Independence.

Officials say Martin ran when he saw police.

With the help of ground units, Air One and canines, police were able to find him in a nearby backyard.

Saturday morning, the second man accused was also found.

Police say 20-year-old Donnyll Dailey was taken into custody in Greensboro, North Carolina, by members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force.

Dailey is facing a number of charges to include burglary, shooting with intent to kill, rape, forcible oral sodomy, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.