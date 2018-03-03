Car crashes into South OKC shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a car crashed into a metro store, injuring shoppers.

It happened at the Old Navy at I-240 and Penn.

Officials have reported at least four people have been injured. Mom Rhonda Peterson was outside of the store with her daughter selling Girl Scout cookies.

"This car, instead of stopping or turning like they should have, accelerated and just went right through," said Peterson. "It hit this family and there were probably about four or five."

Amanda Kuehn heard the crash and rushed outside.

"There was a car in Old Navy! Yeah! I saw the car in Old Navy! I was like holy crap!," said Kuehn.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police say the injuries were not life threatening.