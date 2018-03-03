Crowd gathers in OKC in support, opposition of Confederate flag rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dozens gathered in a metro park Saturday afternoon in support and opposition for a Confederate flag rally.

"This is our flag day. On May 3...March 3, 1861, the first Confederate flag was raised by Letitia Tyler, the granddaughter of President John Tyler," said Larry Logan with Sons of Confederate Veterans.

For Logan, the day is a celebration. Not just for the flag, but for what he and many say it stands for.

"We think they're the bravest fighting force ever in this land," he said.

But the flags didn't go unnoticed as counter protesters also had a point to make.

"We're trying to drown out a message of hate," said Logan. "They have every right to be there. I'm astounded at some of the gestures they make and the ladies, well, I wouldn't call them ladies, but the gestures they make and the things they say..."

But those against the Confederate flag - and its supporters - say the flag stands for something entirely different.

"It's not about heritage and I think we need to counter the hate message that this group is giving out here today," Andrea Corbishley said.

Corbishley attended the rally to not only counter the Confederate supporters, but to also show support.

"I think we're showing that we're supporting people of color and not standing for a racist hateful message in our city," she said.

"I know they're denigrated today daily," said Logan. "But, we, and we're insulted too. Look out here, the words I've been hearing over there. But, we're very proud of them and I wish people would understand that, that we're proud of our ancestors and our family."