Former Oklahoma teacher facing rape charges pleads not guilty 

KINGSTON, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher who is facing rape charges has pleaded not guilty.

42-year-old Tasha McCuan, a former elementary school teacher in Kingston, Oklahoma, is facing three counts of second degree rape.

She pleaded not guilty at her court appearance Friday and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Officials believe McCuan allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a male high school student, reports KTEN.

Kingston Public Schools issued a statement saying:

Kingston Public School obtained the former employee’s resignation prior to the beginning of this school year. Concerns about the actions of the now former employee came under the jurisdiction of law enforcement authorities. The district has very limited knowledge as to how the investigation has progressed. Kingston Public Schools primary focus is the safety of our students and ensuring they receive the best education possible.

If convicted, she could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for June 14.