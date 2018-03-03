Oklahoma City Zoo giraffe dies at 29 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A giraffe at the Oklahoma City Zoo died Friday, according to zoo officials.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of female Rothschild’s giraffe, Noel, 29, who died Friday, March 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

Noel was placed on end-of-life care monitoring beginning in mid-2017 due to severe arthritis and age-related deterioration in her front feet.

Thursday, caretakers noticed swelling in the joints of her right, front foot and changes to the hoof indicating her condition had deteriorated and was causing her pain.

Zoo veterinary staff were notified and performed an examination, and then determined the palliative treatments being administered for her age-related medical conditions were no longer effective.

Veterinary and caretaker teams then made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Noel.

She was born on Christmas Day in 1988 at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo and arrived at the OKC Zoo on May 15, 1990. From 1992 to 1999, she had five offspring at the Zoo which have, over four subsequent generations, produced 30 giraffes.

Zoo staff say they remember Noel as being slightly skittish around new people, but also inquisitive, intelligent and caring.