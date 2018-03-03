Oklahoma State Stuns Kansas and Sweeps Jayhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sold out GIA to send their cowboy seniors off in style. As they welcomed in the kings of the conference, Bill Self and his Jayhawks. The senior pokes made sure to go out with a bang.

In the first Mitchell Solomon with the juke the drive and the jam put OSU up 13. Solomon finished with 16 points and 7 boards. The Cowboys were up by 16 at half.

And they continued to groove.

All four seniors finished in double digits. Tavarus Shine added 11 points.

Jeffrey Carroll had 10. A monster slam to cap off his career in Stillwater and a game that left him feeling all the feels.

​Meanwhile senior Kendall Smith was feeling himself, he finished with a game high 25 points.

Oklahoma State hands Kansas their worse loss of the season final score 82-64 and for the second time this season. OSU fans stormed the floor.

​The Cowboys made history, the first team ever to sweep Bill Self in his time as head coach of the Jayhawks.

As Oklahoma State finishes 18-13 and is uncertain of their postseason plans.