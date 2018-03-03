Oklahoma teen dies from injuries after collision with semi

MILBURN, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen died from her injuries after a collision with a semi.

Officials say it happened approximately two miles west of Milburn, Oklahoma, around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 19-year-old was going to make a left turn onto SH 78 from Condon Grove Rd when she failed to yield at a stop sign, traveling into the path of a semi.

Both vehicles then departed the roadway to the right, and the girl’s vehicle was pinned against a tree.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but later died Saturday morning around 4:40 a.m due to her injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 45-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with an arm injury.

OHP says the cause of the collision was because of failure to yield.

It is still under investigation.