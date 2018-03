× One dead after hit and run in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a reported hit and run near Reno Ave and S MacArthur Blvd.

The victim is reported to have died at the scene near the OReilly Auto Parts warehouse.

Officials are saying she was was hit by a vehicle while walking south on MacArthur around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle at this time.

Southbound MacArthur has been temporarily shut down as police continue to investigate.